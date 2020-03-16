Spring Bucket List: Camping on the Cape

Before we know it, the cold, gray days of winter will be over and it will once again be time for that vacation favorite – camping!

Cape Cod offers both camping and glamping opportunities throughout almost every town across the region, all within a short distance to beaches, ponds, trails, restaurants and other fun spots. There are well over a dozen campgrounds on Cape Cod, ranging from basic tent camping areas to full-service RV resorts.

Campgrounds are operated at state forests and state parks, including Nickerson State Park, Scusset Beach State Reservation, and Shawme-Crowell State Forest. Many private campgrounds also operate on the Cape. A stay at a Cape Cod campground is a wonderful and inexpensive outdoor vacation for children and families, and people who love the beach, fishing, swimming, boating, and hiking.

Camping is also a perfect (and budget-conscious) way to truly connect with the Cape’s natural beauty. Don’t wait too long to make your reservations, though. The campgrounds here fill up fast.

Here’s a short guide to just a few of the Cape’s campsites to check out for your next vacation:

Bourne Scenic Park, 370 Scenic Highway, Bourne

Over 430 campsites, including new cabin lodges. Close to highway, Bourne Bridge and restaurants.

Bay View Campground, 260 MacArthur Blvd, Bourne

Conveniently located near beaches and the Cape Cod Canal, Bay View offers ice cream parlor and coffee shop, Wi-Fi, entertainment, and tennis and basketball courts, and more.

Coastal Acres Campground, 76R Bayberry Ave., Provincetown

Coastal Acres is located in walking distance to Provincetown with beaches and boating nearby.

Campers Haven, 184 Old Wharf Road, Dennis Port

Campers Haven has its own 500ft private swimming beach on Nantucket Sound.

Shady Knoll Campground, 1709 Main St., Route 6A, Brewster

There’s camping available for RVs and tents. The park also features WI-FI throughout.

Sippewissett Campground and Cabins, 836 Palmer Ave., Falmouth

In addition to hosting campers who bring their own RVs and Tents, at Sippewissett you can also opt to stay in one of their authentic Sioux teepees.

Sandy Terraces Nudists Family Camping Park, 70 Wakeby Road, Marstons Mills

Sandy Terraces was founded in the 1940s by like-minded people who wanted to enjoy nature naturally.

Sandy Pond Campground, 834 Bourne Road, Plymouth

With crystal clear waters, a swimming beach, kayak rentals and 2,000 feet of shoreline, Sandy Pond offers an ideal spot for both swimming and fishing enthusiasts.

North of Highland Camping Area, 52 Head of the Meadow Road, North Truro

The campground is located in a wooded area only a ½ mile walk from Head of the Meadow Beach.

Adventure Bound Camping Resort 46 Highland Road, North Truro

Adventure Bound Camping Resort is also known as North Truro Camping Area and has over 300 campsites!

Sweetwater Forest Camp, 676 Harwich Road (Route 124), Brewster

This family-oriented campsite has been around since 1958 but has been updated with high speed internet access and free cable TV. For your pet, there’s even an air-conditioned dog day kennel.

Nickerson State Park, Route 6A, Brewster

Nickerson State Park covers 1,900 acres and has more than 400 campsites including yurt camping.