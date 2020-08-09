Summer in Provincetown: How to “Safecation” in America’s Favorite LGBTQ+ Destination

Staying safe and healthy is of prime importance this summer, which is why Provincetown Tourism is putting the emphasis on “safecations.” Thanks to its beaches, dunes and outdoor dining, that’s easier than ever at the leading LGBTQ+ getaway destination in the United States.

This summer, a safecation is the newest buzzword in travel, because it allows people to visit their favorite places, or discover new ones, and pay it forward with the same level of safety for everyone else. Guests are asked to visit the Town of Provincetown website for the latest safety protocols and to abide by them.*

The Town is currently experiencing Phase 3 of the reopening of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which began on July 6, with plenty of options to satisfy anyone pining for a few classic summer days in P-town. In a place as theatrical as Provincetown, it’s no surprise that mandatory mask-wearing has resulted in some creative interpretations of what a mask can be.

Here what’s opened in recent weeks:

Some museums and cultural and historical facilities have been allowed to reopen, including the Provincetown Art Association and Museum (PAAM), which is restricting entry to 10 people at a time. Here in the oldest continuous arts colony in the US, there are 60-plus art galleries that offer a wide range of work. Most galleries are open this summer, although some of them are open by appointment-only. The Gallery Stroll is a virtual stroll this summer.

The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum reopened on August 1. The Museum will limit capacity, and require advanced booking and face coverings. The Pilgrim Monument and grounds will remain closed due to construction of the Bradford Access Project, an inclined elevator designed to improve accessibility.

Whale watch tours have resumed, though visitors are urged to make reservations because of reduced capacity on the boats. The same holds true for deep sea fishing charters and sailing charters.

Dune tours have begun again, restricted to one party/household per vehicle.

Paddle board and kayak tours are up and running.

Fitness centers and health clubs, as well as yoga and spin classes, have been given the green light to reopen. There are also outdoor fitness and spin classes.

Entertainment has shifted outdoors this summer. The Pilgrim House is featuring Miss Richfield 1981 in “Sunshine, Lollipops & Rainbows” through September 12 and “A Tupperware Party with Dixie Longate” runs from August 25 to September 5. At the Crown & Anchor, there is outdoor entertainment around the poolside stage. Producer Mark Cortale has opened two shows for summer-long runs. Norton Award-winning drag comedy legend Varla Jean Merman premiered her new comedy show “Superspreader” on July 9 and it will run until September 12. Merman and Emmy Award-winning comedian and writer Judy Gold have also unveiled the P-Town debut of their new duo comedy, “The Judy & Varla Show,” at the Crown & Anchor’s outdoor poolside stage, through September 9. Both shows feature Gerald Goode at the piano. For tickets and information, please visit onlyatthecrown.com or call 508-487-1430. Provincetown Magazine offers an updated guide to entertainment.

Provincetown is a two-hour drive from Boston. Peter Pan Bus Lines provides bus service from Boston and Cape Air offers multiple flights daily between Boston’s Logan Airport (BOS) and Provincetown Municipal Airport (PVC), as well as daily flights from New York’s Westchester County Airport (HPN). The Boston to Provincetown 90-minute ferry service run by Bay State Cruises and Boston Harbor Cruises are both operating. There are more details at https://ptowntourism.com/.

* Starting Aug. 1, 2020, all visitors and Massachusetts residents returning home must fill out a “Massachusetts Travel Form” and quarantine for 14 days unless they are coming from a COVID-19 lower risk state or they can produce a negative COVID-19 test result administered no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Massachusetts, or they are included in one of the other, limited exemptions. Visit mass.gov for details.

The Provincetown Office of Tourism Provincetown lies 60 miles out to sea at the tip of Cape Cod. Visitors are drawn to this remote swath of land for its beautiful beaches, welcoming restaurants and the charming art galleries and shops. They come for the luxurious guesthouses and the boutique inns. A favorite LGBTQ+ destination, the town is known for celebrating individuality and freedom of expression. Provincetown has a rich creative history as the oldest continuous art colony in the country and the birthplace of modern American Theater. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival before continuing on to nearby Plymouth. Each season offers visitors something new, something different, and Provincetown beckons any time of year. Provincetown is a two-hour drive from Boston and five hours from New York. It can be reached by Peter Pan Bus Lines and Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Co. bus service from Boston, via Cape Air flights from Boston’s Logan Airport and Westchester County Airport in New York, and by scheduled 90-minute ferry service from downtown Boston. Visit https://ptowntourism.com/.