The Devil’s in the Details When Making a Guest Room Great

Are you expecting guests this summer? As restrictions are beginning to lift on what we can and can not do this summer, you may find yourself playing host to family or friends whom you haven’t seen in a while. What better way to make them feel welcome, than by creating a great guest room?

It doesn’t take much to create that space for your guests – one in which they will be able to relax and feel like they’re staying at a hotel instead of a home. In fact, it can take just a few special touches. Or, you can make it a project. It’s all up to you. Make it fun!

The idea is to create a space that is clean, uncluttered, and comfortable. Here are some ideas to create that welcoming space for company.

Select a paint color – Giving a room a new coat of paint is never a bad idea. Colors that create a relaxing atmosphere include light grays, light blues, pastels, and shades of white. If you prefer wallpaper over paint, try something simple, like a linen print. Try to avoid anything too loud or busy.

Add the furniture – A bed isn’t the only piece of furniture that can be useful in a guest room. A dresser with drawers, a small side table, even a comfortable chair will help company feel at home. A full-length mirror would be a nice touch, as well as some closet space. Don’t bother with a twin-size bed. Go for the full or queen so your guest or guests have room to spread out. If you have the space, go for the king!

Choose nice bedding – A nice bed set with a fluffy comforter or duvet will definitely make your guests comfortable. You don’t have to spend a lot – many beds-in-a-bag look and feel expensive. Adding some high-thread count sheets makes a nice statement, as well, as does a nice throw blanket for chillier nights.

The details – Throw pillows instantly create a cozy and welcoming space. When it comes to decorating your guest room, use your hands as much as your eye. Leave a stack of soft, fluffy towels for your guest. A small basket of toiletries is a great touch – include toothbrushes and toothpaste, trial-sized shampoo and conditioner, mints, disposable razors, packets of tissue, and whatever else you think your guests would need. Always provide more than they will probably use.

More details – Fresh flowers are a must but creating an arrangement doesn’t have to be a chore. Pick up a few bunches at the grocery store or local florist, snip the ends, then plop them in a vase. Leave a few books in a drawer in the room for their use. A cool or unusual lamp on the nightstand will be an interesting touch. A power strip would be a great addition for those who need to charge multiple devices.

The devil really is in the details when creating a great guest room. And your guests will appreciate your efforts to make them feel welcome and comfortable.