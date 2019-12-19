The Fun Continues With More Events on Cape Cod!

The holidays (and the winter season in general) offer more fun events than ever here on the Cape – from fun festivals to art exhibits and opportunities to help those in need. Here is the most recent list of activities – perfect for the whole family.

10th Annual Glassblowers’ Christmas and Special Exhibit: Made in Snow –The Sandwich Glass Museum is pleased to present “Made In Snow,” a winter-themed exhibit focusing on all things snow-related. Highlighted from the Museum’s collection are hand-decorated glass winter landscapes made by the Boston & Sandwich Glass Company, snowscape paintings by local artists, historic photographs of Sandwich knee-deep in snow, as well as whimsical snow globes and contemporary glass by the region’s most talented glass artists reflecting the season’s favorite precipitation. This event runs through 12/30.

Gardens Aglow – Join us for the celebration of lights that has become a treasured holiday tradition. In addition to the beautiful light displays throughout the gardens, the event features extensive indoor holiday décor and numerous activities around the grounds and galleries. Visit Santa Claus in the 1913 Model T Ford. View a stunning model train display and create a mural on our Giant Lite-Brite. People of all ages can take a spin (or two) on the vintage carousel and roast marshmallows together at the fire pits. Stroll the gardens with family and friends, and enjoy Heritage Museum & Gardens in a whole new light. This event runs through 12/29.

The Train to Christmas Town – Feel the holiday magic in the air the moment you arrive! Have your official Train to Christmas Town ticket ready to be punched by the conductor as you board our real working train. The music begins as we depart the station and you’ll be clapping along to our peppy theme song. Meet other book characters like Bumblebee the cuddly polar bear and the postman delivering letters to Santa. Elves will be dancing in the aisles leading sing-alongs of favorite Christmas songs. When you hear the “Chocolate Christmas” song begin to play you’ll know it’s time for cookies and hot chocolate to be served. Buzzards Bay Depot, 70 Main St., Buzzards Bay. This events runs through 12/23.

The Cape Cod Enchanted Village – Free and open to the public! Be dazzled by thousands of lights, a Santa’s Village and so much more at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Barnstable. Santa will be visiting to hear children’s wishes, and the Cape Cod Surftone Carolers sing holiday music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from 5 to 8 p.m. Bonfire nightly (weather permitting). Holiday lights go on at dusk. Please bring a gift card of new, unwrapped toy for the “Giving Tree.” Proceeds go to Independence House. This event runs through 1/2.

Elf: The Musical – This modern-day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF, as Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Times vary. Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre, W. Harwich. This event runs through 1/5.

12/19 Local and Last Minute Shopping Night – It’s all in the name! Talented local artists with beautiful works to help you find that last minute gift that all of your friends and family will “ooh” and “ahh” over. Plus, enjoy free cider, snacks, s’mores kits by the fire, and live music by local musician Julie Charland. Country Garden, Hyannis, from 3 to 6 p.m.

12/20-12/22 The Nutcracker – This is the 17th year of performing a beautiful full length production of The Nutcracker. Our four performances are on: Friday December 20th at 6:30 pm, Saturday December 21st at 1 pm and 6:30 pm and Sunday, December 22nd at 1 pm. This year we are performing at the beautiful new state of the art theater at the Monomoy Regional High School at 75 Oak Street in Harwich. We are very proud of the caliber of our dancers, exquisite costuming and sets and this year we are delighted to have over 100 local dancers performing with us. Tickets will go on sale on November 1st. Tickets are: $16 for children 10 and under, $20 for students; $25 for seniors and $30 for adults. We will be using an online ticketing agency this year. Please check out tututix.com for tickets.

12/21 Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown – Celebrate the holidays with your Bad Martha Farmer’s Brewery friends! Join us for a night of holiday fun with ugly Christmas sweaters, holiday flannel, daisy dukes, and Santa boots at our inaugural Holiday Ho-Ho-Hoedown! Enjoy craft beers, food specials, a complimentary s’mores bar, giveaways, and live music with Nick DeLeo & Friends. We’ll be kicking off this event at 7 p.m. This is a 21+ event and there is a $5 cover charge at the door. (We can add cover charge to your tab if you forget cash.)

12/21 First Annual Winter Wonderland – Lace up your skates and glide onto the ice at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center for the Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Parade 1st Annual Winter Wonderland! Take a trip on the ice with your favorite Snow Queen and Princess! Whilst you skate enjoy the Cape Cod Carolers, cookies and cocoa. Guess who is coming? #Santa! Come and share your list with him, and your loved ones can grab a pic and grin! Ticket price includes skate rentals, skate time, cookies, cocoa, Santa and entertainment!! There is something for the whole family. 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Hyannis Youth Center.

12/28 Winter Magic: A Quality Antiques Show – This full-scale antiques show will feature known and esteemed dealers from Cape Cod and beyond the bridges. Antiques will include country furniture, nautical items, samplers, Canton China, Chinese Export, cut and pressed glass, folk art, paintings, chocolate molds, prints, hooked rugs, baskets, stoneware, decoys, Bennington pottery, and more. All proceeds benefit the Cultural Center, a non-profit bringing “All the Arts for All of Us” to the greater Cape community since 2007. Light refreshments will be available. No one admitted until 10 a.m. Cultural Center of Cape Cod, S. Yarmouth.

Through 12/20 Holiday Gift Show Exhibit – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cape Cod Art Center, Barnstable

Through 12/20 13th Annual Holidays at Highfield Fundraiser – Highfield Hall and Gardens, Falmouth

12/19 Poetic License Open Mic – 7:30 p.m., Falmouth Community Media Center

12/20 Soup and Solstice Party – 6 to 9 p.m., Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill

12/20 Locals Christmas Party – 6 to 9 p.m., Cape Cod Beer, Hyannis

12/21 Christmas Bake Sale by Friends of Wheldon Library – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wheldon Library, 2401 Meetinghouse Way, W. Barnstable

12/21 21st Animation Show of Shows – 2 p.m., Wellfleet Preservation Hall

12/22 Pianist Sergei Novikov, in concert – 4 to 6 p.m., Cultural Center of Cape Cod, S. Yarmouth