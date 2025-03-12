The Thirwood Difference: Living is Always Better with Options

WHERE YOU LIVE MATTERS

Downsizing can be tough, even for the most prepared person. Some residents come to us from a home that they’ve lived in for most of their lives. We recognize how huge that transition can be, so we try to make it easier by offering a range of living options with different levels of aid depending on your needs.

At Thirwood Place, we understand that freedom is important no matter your stage of life and that’s why independence with the assurance of safety is at the forefront of our model.

THE VILLAGE AT THIRWOOD PLACE

First, let’s start with the The Village. The Village is the most independent style of our three living options. It’s also the most private option we have. In The Village, we offer two very spacious two bedroom, two bath layouts that are town-home style, the Lexington at 1,292 sq.ft., and the Rockport at 1,675 sq.ft. We also offer a Cottage option in The Village. The Cottages offer the same spacious layout as the Lexington units but include the unique quality of having a private entryway just as you would have in a private residence.

The Village is also unique because it was designed with the surrounding area in mind. When you live in The Village, not only do you have beautiful woodland views but an abundance of natural light as well. The Village is our most independent option because it sits separately from the rest of our community but still offers all the same services included in the monthly rent.

Residents of The Village also have the same amount of access to activities and amenities that happen in the community center, they just have to exit their units to get there. We also provide shuttle service from The Village to the community center when there is inclement weather.

LET’S GET INTO THE LAYOUTS

The Rockport vs. The Lexington

As previously mentioned, both layouts are spacious with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Both have a large fully equipped kitchen, private patio or deck, spacious bedroom and master bathroom, additional guest bedroom that could be used as an office or den, guest bathroom, washer/dryer in-unit and a walk-in closet.

The main difference between these two beautiful and spacious units is the living and dining room areas. The Rockport, which is the largest unit we have, also has the largest living room and includes a separate dining room so the layout isn’t quite as open as the Lexington. The Lexington is still extremely spacious, but the living and dining rooms share the same space, unlike a Rockport unit. We have different designs to meet different preferences.

INDEPENDENT LIVING

The Andover vs. The Concord

The Independent Living section is the largest population within our main building and has two layout options. Our one-bedroom unit is the Andover and our two-bedroom is the Concord. Both have fully functioning kitchens, shared living/dining room areas, an in-unit washer/dryer, a patio/balcony and walk in closet. Unlike the Andover, a Concord unit has an additional bedroom that can be used as a spare room and has an additional half bathroom as well. This style might be better for a couple or someone who plans to have family stay over.

When you live in Independent Living in our main building, one of the benefits is not having to go outside to use any of our amenities. The pool, fitness center, dining room, and activities room are all within the building in which you live. So, although it’s not quite as independent as the style of living in The Village, you have the benefit of not having to leave your residence to use amenities when the weather isn’t so great.

ASSISTED LIVING: THE COVE AT THIRWOOD PLACE

Levels of Service

The layouts in Assisted Living are identical to Independent Living and are all located in our main building. The Cove includes both Andover and Concord units. If certain changes need to be made due to accessibility issues, we can always have our team address those and see if accommodation can be made. We can’t guarantee every wish can be granted but we do our best to make these units work for our amazing residents.

The biggest difference between Independent Living and Assisted Living is the levels of care we provide for our residents, which are an additional monthly fee.

Basic Level One service includes three meals daily, daily bedmaking, trash removal, and dish washing, apartment safety checks, medical appointment scheduling, transportation, and laundry.

Level Two services include all the Level One services mentioned above in addition to four or less “activities of daily living.” Activities of daily living include showers, dressing and undressing, assistance with T.E.D Compression socks, wheelchair transport, toileting, colostomy care, and frequent personal administration. Level Two would include four of the previously mentioned activities.

We also have Level Three, which would also include all Level One services in addition to five or more of those daily activities as well. At Thirwood, we are all about options and in this case, it applies to both styles of living and personal needs.

WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME

Now, you might be asking yourself, “what happens between the time the previous resident moves out and I move in?” Well, we have an entire rehab process. New carpet and paint are provided, and our amazing maintenance and housekeeping team will get the apartment back to new status.

Worried about the move-in process? Don’t be because we have you covered. When you move into Thirwood Place, you’re provided with the services of a move-in coordinator who will take all the stress out of the situation. They will ask all the necessary questions to make sure everything is covered and all set on your arrival day. Additionally, we have a wonderful maintenance team to help you with things like hanging wall-art or fixing an appliance.

Questions about other modifications you can make to your unit? Some things are doable, at an extra cost and at the discretion of our team.

If you’d like to take a deeper look into the various layouts, we have at Thirwood Place, we actually have virtual tours available on our website. Click the link below!

https://thirwoodplace.com/living-options/virtual-tours/

Sponsored Content