Waggin’ Wednesday: A Pair Of Parakeets Looking For a Perch to Call Home (Watch Video!)

January is adopt a bird month, so I thought we’d finish out the month with a cute pair of parakeets!

Meet Mango and Sky! Mango, a 2 year old female Parakeet, and Sky, a 2 year old male parakeet are currently looking for their new homes at ARL.

Mango and Sky were recently surrendered and are beautiful, fun, and playful. Parakeets make a great first pet, and are also wonderful for someone living in a small space and seeking a companion pet. Parakeets, like Mango and Sky, are playful, gentle, and typically don’t make a ton of noise. Having a pair of parakeets also allows them to keep each other company, and parakeets also do enjoy being out of their enclosures, maybe eating seed out of your hand or sitting on your shoulder.

If you are interested in adopting Mango and Sky, please fill out the web form, available here: Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

