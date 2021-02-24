Waggin’ Wednesday: Ari The Solo Parakeet Needs A Home

Ari is a single male parakeet looking for a new home! He is an active, playful chap who loves to be-bop around his cage. In addition to a great personality, unlike many parakeets, Ari doesn’t make a whole lot of noise and would be a fantastic pet particularly for a first-time bird owner.

Ari is at the Brewster Adoption Center of the Boston Animal Rescue League on Cape Cod. If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

You can expect a response to your inquiry from a member of our adoption staff within 48 hours of completing this form. Due to our high volume of inquiries, please refrain from calling unless that time frame has passed. If needed, you can reach the Brewster shelter at 617-426-9170 x305. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is currently operating by appointment only 1pm-4pm. Our Adoption Forward process will start with a phone conversation.

Tune into That Girl in the Morning every Wednesday at 8:45am for a purr-fect feature called Waggin’ Wednesday with the Animal Rescue League Of Boston’s Cape Cod Shelter and Agway of Cape Cod! No one loves animals more than Cat Wilson and she will partner with various animal adoption agencies on Cape to find her furry friends new homes! She will match animals with families in her own way with a dating twist! Catch the all new Waggin’ Wednesday presented by Agway of Cape Cod and the Cape’s only country station, Cape Country 104!

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: