Waggin’ Wednesday: Have You Thought About A Guinea Pig? (Watch Video)

Meet Lily!

Lily is a 6 month old female guinea pig! Lily might be able to live with a female friend pending an appropriate introductions. Lily would likely do well in most homes and would be a good pet for kids! Lily, while shy at first warms up quickly and is social and playful!

Lily is located at on Cape Cod at our Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center!

Lily is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by the ARL vet team.

If you are interested in adopting Lily, please fill out our web form, available here:

Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

