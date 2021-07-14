You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Have You Thought About A Guinea Pig? (Watch Video)

Waggin’ Wednesday: Have You Thought About A Guinea Pig? (Watch Video)

July 14, 2021

Lily At The Animal Rescue League In Brewster

Meet Lily!

Lily is a 6 month old female guinea pig! Lily might be able to live with a female friend pending an appropriate introductions. Lily would likely do well in most homes and would be a good pet for kids! Lily, while shy at first warms up quickly and is social and playful!

Lily is located at on Cape Cod at our Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center!

Lily is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by  the ARL vet team.

If you are interested in adopting Lily, please fill out our web form, available here:
Cape Adoption Inquiry Form

