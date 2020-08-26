Waggin’ Wednesday: Koda Would Love To Be Your New Companion

Have you met KODA?

Koda is a 1 year old neutered Husky mix who is adjusting to life on the Cape. Koda loves to run and dig and chase and play, so a fenced yard with plenty of room would make him very happy. He is also hoping for a rough and tumble dog buddy to help him work of some energy and adjust to a New England lifestyle. Got water? He absolutely loves water! Koda could be your new beach buddy! A consistent and predictable daily routine will be important for Koda, and will likely include use of a crate and other barriers to restrict his space throughout the house.

Would you like to meet Koda? Set up an appointment with the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Brewster Shelter. Since we want to make sure Koda’s new home with be a perfect fit, a few visits may be required. These visits will include family meets, multiple meets with your dog so they can start to build a relationship, and a behavior consult with our behavior team. He can share his home with teens and adults.

Koda is very strong on leash, especially when he sees something he wants to chase. No cats or little critters for this boy.

Koda’s adoption fee is $475. *Adoptions are currently by appointment only. Please call 617-426-9170 x305 if you are interested in Koda!

