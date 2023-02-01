Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet A Cool Cat Named ‘Chonk’! (Watch Video Here)

Chonk is a 4 year old male cat looking for his new home. Brewster recently received a large intake of undersocialized cats. Staff & Volunteers have been working with them, sitting with them, giving them lots of treats & yummy food, etc! The best chance of them coming out of their shells is getting them into a loving, and patient home, with lots of time to get comfortable in their new environment. Most of them would also do best in a home with another cat!

Watch Video Here:

If you are interested in Chonk, or any other cat, please call or stop by our Brewster location!

Chonk is currently up to date on all vaccinations, has been spayed/neutered, microchipped and been seen by our vet team.

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: