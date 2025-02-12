Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Arlo!

Arlo is a stunningly handsome and large 2 year old mixed breed dog clocking in at approximately 70 pounds! He is a goofy boy who loves sleeping on the back of the couch like a cat, and loves water so much he might just hop in the shower with you if you let him! From what we’ve learned here about Arlo is that he enjoys the company of people and other dogs. He walks nicely on a leash especially if delicious snacks are involved. He enjoys sniffy walks where he can meander through a walk just sniffing all the smells that exist out there. Arlo is a happy dude that loves the company of people and will wiggle his entire body when you approach. Oh and did we mention that Arlo enjoys playing with other dogs too! It’s fun to watch him adjust his play style based on the size and play style of the other dog. If you are looking for a large, mixed breed, gorgeous boy to show off to all your friends then Arlo fits the bill! Arlo will need some help adjusting to a new home since he has spent several months in a kennel environment but trust us – he will make it worth your while! Please come by our Brewster location to meet him.





