Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Bear

Meet Bear! Bear is an extremely handsome and sweet boy weighing 53 pounds with long legs. He looks like a shepherd mix with his handsome black and tan locks and his gorgeous smile. When we talk about Bear we smile because he is such a fun, active dude who loves adventures whether it be sniffari walks, playtime with dogs or just chillin’ on the couch watching a movie all day. He enjoys car rides, going to the beach, playing with toys, learning new tricks including ‘speak’, ‘sit’, ‘laydown’, ‘paw’ and ‘other paw’! He sometimes gets nervous of new people but warms up quickly. Like a shepherd he alert barks at things sometimes so if that is what you are looking for then he’s available for the job! Bear is an agile guy and has lots of life in him so an adopter who is looking for a dog that they can go on adventures with would be ideal. Just because of his size we are thinking teens and older and if you have another dog in your home looking for a fun, happy and hunk of a guy to play with please consider adding Bear to your home! He fits all the boxes! Come meet Bear during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.

Note: Bear is currently in a foster home. Prospective adopters can contact the Brewster shelter and staff can coordinate an appointment to meet with him at the shelter!



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