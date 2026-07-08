Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cassie!

Meet Cassie! Cassie is a lovely lady who flew in from an overcrowded shelter in Texas. She’s a little confused by her change in circumstances, but we know she lived in a home before heading East. Offer her your hand and she’ll soon be soliciting ear scritches and leaning in for more petting. A little time and patience, and lots of love are all it will take to make Cassie your best friend! Come meet Cassie during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment-only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Click here for more information.



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