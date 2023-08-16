Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Charlie!

Charlie is a 11 month old Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix looking for her new home. She’s a sweet girl, who is well mannered adolescent who has a lot of energy and would love to live in a home with an experienced owner that is familiar with the breed. She has some training already as we have seen. She does well with other dogs, and people. She can be a bit timid at first, so it is important to give her time to get comfortable in her new environment. It will be VERY important for you to give her lots of exercise, play time, + outdoor enrichment. She gets a little anxious when she is cooped up for too long in her kennel, so we try to get her out at least 4 times a day. She also loves the water! A kiddie pool in the backyard would be ideal. If you are interested in learning more about her, please call or stop by our Brewster location.



