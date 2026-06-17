Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Cherry!

Meet Cherry! Are you looking for a low-riding, snorty dog to add to your family? Then look no further, Cherry is your gal! This adorable little lady weighs almost 60lbs, so while she has short legs, she is not a small girl. She is a social girl who greets new friends with tail wags. Cherry is looking for a home where she can be the queen of the castle, soaking up all the love for herself. She would do best with teens and adults only in her new home, as she is not always a fan of sharing her things. As is common in bully breeds, Cherry does have some allergies that will need to be managed in her new home. It will be important that her adopters follow up with their veterinarian after adoption. Come meet Cherry during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment-only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. For more information, click here.



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