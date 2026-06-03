Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Darby!

Meet Darby! One look in Darby’s eyes will have you taking her home ASAP! She is a bit under-socialized when meeting new people and being in new environments, so she will need a slow quiet approach to anything new in her life where you let her come to you. Darby lived in a home with other cats and would definitely benefit from going to a home with another cat! Give this sweet gal the time and space to get to know you and we know you will fall in love with her just like we have! Come meet Darby during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.



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