Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Donkey

Meet Donkey! Donkey is a 3 year old male rabbit that loves eating treats and being brushed. He is litter box trained and likes to keep a tidy area! He’s observant, energetic, and wants to be wherever the action is! He would do best with an experienced rabbit owner who is willing to be patient and slow with him. Donkey would do well in a home with a larger rabbit-proofed space for him to explore. Come meet Donkey during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information. Note: Staff will need to see a picture of the enclosure or space where you plan to house Donkey before taking him home.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: