With her sleek gray fur and bright white markings, Dunkin, a 2 year old female domestic shorthair cat, is extremely easy on the eyes. Dunkin is a shy cat who prefers a slow approach when meeting new faces. When we spend quiet time with her, Dunkin relaxes and enjoys lounging on her tower and playing with her worm toy. She is a true window cat, as she really enjoyed sitting and looking out the window in her previous home. We think Dunkin would do best in a quiet home without a lot of visitors, and no small children. If you have the patience to give Dunkin the time she will need to adjust to her new home, come hang out with her at our Brewster location to see if she’s your speed.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dunkin!
With her sleek gray fur and bright white markings, Dunkin, a 2 year old female domestic shorthair cat, is extremely easy on the eyes. Dunkin is a shy cat who prefers a slow approach when meeting new faces. When we spend quiet time with her, Dunkin relaxes and enjoys lounging on her tower and playing with her worm toy. She is a true window cat, as she really enjoyed sitting and looking out the window in her previous home. We think Dunkin would do best in a quiet home without a lot of visitors, and no small children. If you have the patience to give Dunkin the time she will need to adjust to her new home, come hang out with her at our Brewster location to see if she’s your speed.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cyr Points Out Ramifications Of Trump’s Executive Actions
- Bird Flu Response Continues In Plymouth
- Assembly Of Delegates Discussing Proposal To Close Cape Mental Health Center
- Culvert, Manhole Project Underway On Setucket Road In Yarmouth
- Cape Cod Mall Cinema Space Gets Ready for Bill Hanney Move In
- YMCA Cape Cod Closes On Upper Cape Site
- Governor Healey Warns About Cost Increases From Trump Tariffs
- Ten Sea Turtles Cared For By New England Aquarium Released In Florida
- Barnstable County Sheriff Opposes Governor’s Mental Health Cuts
- Yarmouth Holding Zoom Meeting On Route 28 Corridor Study
- Sunday Journal – The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey Team Hosts Polar Plunge
- No Obvious Injuries Detected On Whale That Washed Up On Cuttyhunk
- Boston Skating Club Members Mourned In Deadly DC Air Collision