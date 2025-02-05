Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dunkin!

With her sleek gray fur and bright white markings, Dunkin, a 2 year old female domestic shorthair cat, is extremely easy on the eyes. Dunkin is a shy cat who prefers a slow approach when meeting new faces. When we spend quiet time with her, Dunkin relaxes and enjoys lounging on her tower and playing with her worm toy. She is a true window cat, as she really enjoyed sitting and looking out the window in her previous home. We think Dunkin would do best in a quiet home without a lot of visitors, and no small children. If you have the patience to give Dunkin the time she will need to adjust to her new home, come hang out with her at our Brewster location to see if she’s your speed.



