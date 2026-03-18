Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Elizbeth and Munchkin!

Meet Munchkin and Elizabeth! Bonded pair Elizabeth and Munchkin are ready to find a loving home together! These two lovely ladies came in as an owner surrender due to no fault of their own and have been slowly warming up to us here at the shelter! They would make a lovely addition to any home especially with a slow and quiet introduction to anything new in their life. Come meet Elizabeth and Munchkin during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).



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