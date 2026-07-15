Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Felix!

Meet Felix! Felix is a 3-year-old Coonhound cross, who is looking for his new family. He is super affectionate and always wants a cuddle. He loves going for long walks, chasing balls – or anything for that matter – and will never fail to make your day brighter. As a highly intelligent goofball he has mastered sit, down, paw, and touch. He can be a bit nervous of new people at first, so it will be important to take things at his pace. If you are looking for a dog that is trainable, loveable, and will make you laugh, look no further! Come meet Felix during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. For more information, click here.



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