Gordon is a 4 month old male domestic longhair kitten looking for his new home. While a sweet boy, he can be shy around new people and will need a loving family who will have the patience and provide the support he needs to acclimate to a new home. He could also benefit from sharing a home with other pets, but it’s not required!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Gordon!
August 6, 2025
