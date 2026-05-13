Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jake!

Meet Jake! Jake is a sweet and goofy boy who is looking for a new loving home! He is still a puppy, so will need to learn all about being a dog and some basic manners. He would do well in a home with another confident, playful dog. Come meet Jake during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



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