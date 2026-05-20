Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jason and Percy!

Meet Jason and Percy! Jason and Percy are sweet brothers who came to ARL through no fault of their own. These boys are a little shy at first but with a little patience and lots of yummy treats, they will warm right up to you! They are both very curious and are getting more and more comfortable with being handled. If you would like to meet Jason and Percy, come meet them during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here and here.

Note: Jason and Percy are a bonded pair and must go home together. Staff will need to see a picture of the enclosure or space where you plan to house them before taking them home.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: