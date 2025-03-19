You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jayde!

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jayde!

March 19, 2025

Jayde, a 9 year old female cat, was surrendered to us by her past owner who could no longer take care of her. This mature lady is a sweetheart! She came to us very over weight. She has been put on a feeding plan to help her lose weight at a slow/safe pace. Because of her weight she has trouble getting to spots for grooming. She will need your help with this, daily cleanses with a damp soft cloth. This cat is definitely worth your time and love, she is “pur-fect”!! If you’re are interested in Jayde please call or stop by the Brewster location.

