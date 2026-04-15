Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Keelah!

Meet Keelah! Keelah is looking for a loving, indoor only home where she can live happily as a part of your family! She is shy with new people, but warms up quickly with lots of treats + love. Keelah is looking for a quiet home, with one or two people, and potentially another feline friend to help her come out of her shell. Come meet Keelah during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



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