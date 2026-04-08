Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Lilah!

Meet Lilah! Beautiful Lilah is ready to em”bark” on her next life adventure with you! She is always ready to greet you with a tail wag and a smile! Lilah is an energetic girl who enjoys her walks, “zoomies” and toys. As much as she loves all that, she loves her people MORE! Lilah is all about her people, she is loyal to them with lots of love and wants love in return, she also strives constantly to “please”, she wants to do what ever you ask of her! There is just no other way to put it….Lilah is a “Perfect Princess” through and through! Come meet Lilah during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.



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