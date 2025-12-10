Meet Little Dude! This southern dude is the best! He loves everyone and everything! Very loving and cuddly, loves playing with his toys and fur friends! He is a puppy so he will need all the typical puppy training, including potty. As you can see by his pictures he has a very expressive face, it just makes you giggle. Those ears, love em!!!! Come meet Little Dude during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Little Dude!
December 10, 2025

