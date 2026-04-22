Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Lucky!

Meet Lucky! Lucky made his way from Mississippi to settle down with a loving family! Lucky can be nervous of new people at first, so it will be important for his adopters to be patient and take things at his pace. We do feel Lucky would do better with older children. He is sweet, playful and goofy! Come meet Lucky during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



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