Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Luna!

April 16, 2025

This sweet 3 year old female mixed-breed lady is looking for a loving home! We don’t know too much about her history in Mississippi, but what we do know is that she is sweet, playful, smart, and seems to be house-trained! If you are looking to meet Luna, please call or stop by our Brewster location.

