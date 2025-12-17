Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Marigold!

Meet Marigold! With a name as cute as hers and a face to match how could you not take her home?! Marigold is ready to em”bark” on her next life adventure with you! ! Marigold has shown us she loves to cuddle and loves to play. She will need to be taught all of the puppy basics + manners but has proven that she learns quick. Come meet Marigold during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



