Meet Marigold! With a name as cute as hers and a face to match how could you not take her home?! Marigold is ready to em”bark” on her next life adventure with you! ! Marigold has shown us she loves to cuddle and loves to play. She will need to be taught all of the puppy basics + manners but has proven that she learns quick. Come meet Marigold during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Marigold!
December 17, 2025
Meet Marigold! With a name as cute as hers and a face to match how could you not take her home?! Marigold is ready to em”bark” on her next life adventure with you! ! Marigold has shown us she loves to cuddle and loves to play. She will need to be taught all of the puppy basics + manners but has proven that she learns quick. Come meet Marigold during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Dredging work to begin at the Barnstable Harbor Mid-Entrance Channel
- Deer hunting times opened up on Vineyard and Nantucket to fight ticks, address other issues
- Finalists announced for next Monomoy Schools Superintendent
- Cape Cod League releases 2026 schedule; Harwich hosting All-Star Game
- Captain and crew of a Steamship Authority vessel honored for life-saving actions
- Nantucket announces new Vineyard Wind stipulations related to turbine debris incident
- New England Aquarium reports right whale entanglement on Atlantic Seaboard
- MA Cannabis Control Commission approves regulations for social consumption
- One injured in Sandwich crash, SUV slides off ramp in Falmouth
- NWS: Up to four inches of snow forecast for Cape Cod Saturday through Sunday
- MassDOT holding public meeting on Canal Bridges replacement project
- Steamship approves contract for new General Manager
- High winds and low wind chill temperatures for Thursday into Friday