This sweet 9 year old female English Springer Spaniel is looking for a loving home to spend her retirement years!! Don’t let her age fool you, she still has a young, playful soul. She loves treats, and loves to play with her squeaky toys. Missy may require more frequent vet care + visits, but we promise it will be well worth it! If you are interested in Missy, please call or stop by our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Missy!
April 9, 2025
