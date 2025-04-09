Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Missy!

This sweet 9 year old female English Springer Spaniel is looking for a loving home to spend her retirement years!! Don’t let her age fool you, she still has a young, playful soul. She loves treats, and loves to play with her squeaky toys. Missy may require more frequent vet care + visits, but we promise it will be well worth it! If you are interested in Missy, please call or stop by our Brewster location.





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: