Meet Nani! Nani is a sweet southern-belle who has traveled a long way to find a loving home! She has always greeted us with a wagging tail and smiles, and is always ready for whatever comes her way! She is a little undersocialized, so the outside world can be a bit nerve wracking for her. But when she takes a minute to learn her surroundings, she is ready to go! Nani loves spending her time playing with her toys, running around with her fellow canine friends and taking nice long naps- all of this in no particular order! She will need to be taught all of the puppy basics. Come meet Nani during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Nani!
