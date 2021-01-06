Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet OREO the Guinea Pig! (With Video)

Meet Oreo!

Oreo is quite the handsome 2-year-old guinea pig! Like many guinea pigs, Oreo can be a bit timid with new people, but once you pick him up he is a good little lap buddy also. Guinea pigs have a lot of appealing qualities: They’re small, gentle and personable, just to name a few. Like all companion animals though, they require special care and attention.

We ask to see a photo of the cage before sending Oreo home. If you don’t have a cage yet, please give us a call as we’d love to offer suggestions.

For more information on Oreo or any of the other animals currently residing at the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Brewster Branch, please contact us @ 617-426-9170, 3981 Main Street Brewster Ma 02631. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is open Tuesday through Sunday 1-6:30pm, excluding some holidays.

