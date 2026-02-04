Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pepper!

Meet Pepper! Pepper is a sweet girl who ended up with us no fault of her own. Pepper would love nothing more than a couch of her own to snuggle up on with her people. She could possibly do well with another calm dog with the right introductions. She has impeccable manners and some basic obedience. Come meet Pepper during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: