Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pepperoni!

Pepperoni is a handsome puppy who recently came to us from Mississippi. He can be a little shy in new situations but once he warms up, his playful and goofy side comes out. He will need lots of love and patience, as well as the training that comes with welcoming a new puppy into your home. This sweet boy is looking to be your new best friend! Come meet Pepperoni during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Click here for more information.



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