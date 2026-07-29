Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Pippin!

Meet Pippin! Pippin is a 2 year old sweet girl with fur as soft as silk. She’s very playful and would enjoy living with another social rabbit friend. She isn’t a huge fan of things like nail trims but is tolerant of handling. She’s ready to hop right into her new home, could it be yours? Come meet Pippin during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Note: ARL Staff will need to see a picture of the enclosure or space where you plan to house Pippin before taking her home.



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