Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Poppy!
Meet Poppy! This sweet lady came in as an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. Poppy came from a quiet household with one elderly owner so we feel as though a quiet household would be the ideal match for her. Since being in our care she has been slow to come out of her shell, but once she warms up to you she is very demanding to have her head rubbed! With a slow and quiet transition in her new home we know she will be the best cuddle buddy! Come meet Poppy during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.
