Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Scrappy!

Meet Scrappy! Don’t miss out, this is a GREAT dog! Scrappy came to us through no fault of his own- past owners had to move and their new home did not allow dogs. Scrappy walks beautifully on a leash, is friendly, affectionate and does well with other dogs. He has lived with other dogs, cats, kids and adults but his preference is to be a couch potato! He does enjoy walks and playing, but quite honestly his focus is more on his “beauty rest.” Come meet Scrappy during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Click here for more information.



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