Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sheepy!

Meet Sheepy! Sheepy is a beautiful young German Shepherd who is looking for a family to call her own! At just 10 months old, she is still learning about the world and will thrive with adopters who can provide structure, training, and plenty of positive experiences. Sheepy is a smart, active dog who is eager to continue building her confidence and skills. If you’re looking for a loyal companion and are ready for all the fun that comes with a young shepherd, Sheepy may be the perfect match! Come meet Sheepy during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment-only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Clcik here for more information.



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