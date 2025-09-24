Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Shumai!

Meet Shumai (pronounced shoe-my)! Shumai and her sister Rice Cake are an adorable duo who were quick to steal hearts here at ARL. These girls enjoy romping around their enclosure, playing with toys, and cuddling up together at the end of a long day. Because Shumai has always had a bunny buddy to spend time with, we are requiring that she either go home with Rice Cake or to another rabbit. Shumai is a special girl so it would be wonderful if she could go to a home with her sister! It takes extra time and patience to earn a rabbit’s trust. Like any pet, rabbits require a lot of care and attention so it is important to familiarize yourself with their daily and long-term needs before adopting a new companion. A picture of the enclosure you plan to house Shumai in will be required before taking her home. If you are looking for a new fuzzy friend to add to your home, come meet Shumai during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.

Note: Shumai has a limb deformity of both of her forelimbs but she doesn’t let it slow her down one bit! Brewster Animal Care Staff will be able to provide more information about this and how to best accommodate her in her new home!



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: