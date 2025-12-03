Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Squeak!

Meet Squeak! Calling all black cat lovers! Squeak is quite the handsome hunk! Yes he is squeaky, but you could compare his squeaky noises to the chirps and buzzes of an old school dial-up internet connecting. You’re sure to be greeted by his little noises, but make sure you have a treat in hand, as he loves his snacks. Squeak was living outside in Fall River, and was being fed by a kind citizen who had seen him for around a year, hanging out under cars in the area. Squeak has shown himself to be a sweet kind gentleman, who is ready to spend the rest of his years cozied up inside, being a couch potato. Come meet Squeak during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: