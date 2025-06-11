Squid is a one-year-old white shepherd/husky lovers dream, with his creamy white coat and his confident, yet joyful demeanor. This handsome boy is as playful as he is friendly, and loves spending time with people and other dogs. He has an amazing response to positive reinforcement training, which is typical for this intellegent breed. Squid loves to learn and has mastered the basics while he’s been here. Due to his size and energy level he is required to go to sturdy teens and up. He’s ready to bring joy and excitement into your life–are you ready to give him the home he deserves?
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Squid
June 11, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Father’s Day car show returns to Hyannis this weekend
- WATCH: Livestreaming Cape Cod osprey cam returns
- Fallen tree closes Centerville road Wednesday
- Cape coalition call for renewed push on canal bridge replacements
- Cape Cod Commission releases final draft of its Freshwater Strategy
- Popular youth program in public safety to return in August
- Sandwich Fire Department using new prescription drug disposal tool
- State lawmakers call for urgent action after police officer struck outside Cape Cod Tech
- Rally raising awareness about elder abuse
- Provincetown to host active shooter training for interested community members
- Public/Private partnership submits homelessness count to federal agencies
- Hog Island Beer Company involved in another brewery purchase
- Falmouth remaining vocal against early-morning Steamship Authority freight trips