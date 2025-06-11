Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Squid

Squid is a one-year-old white shepherd/husky lovers dream, with his creamy white coat and his confident, yet joyful demeanor. This handsome boy is as playful as he is friendly, and loves spending time with people and other dogs. He has an amazing response to positive reinforcement training, which is typical for this intellegent breed. Squid loves to learn and has mastered the basics while he’s been here. Due to his size and energy level he is required to go to sturdy teens and up. He’s ready to bring joy and excitement into your life–are you ready to give him the home he deserves?

Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: