This gorgeous 9 month female Boxer-mix came to us from Mississippi to find her own loving home! She is all about cuddling with her people and giving kisses! She is selective with her canine friends and likes to keep her circle small! Sweetie loves to chase tennis balls and is always ready for a game of fetch! She is very food motivated and she is ready for the days where she lays in the sun and gets all the love and attention she craves!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Sweetie!
January 1, 2025
