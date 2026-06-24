Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Timmy!

Meet Timmy! Timmy is a sweet young dog who is still learning that the world can be a safe place. New people and unfamiliar situations can be scary for him, so he is looking for a patient family that will allow him to settle in at his own pace. With kindness, understanding, and positive experiences, Timmy is already beginning to show his gentle personality. At just 11 months old, Timmy has his whole future ahead of him and will benefit from continued confidence-building and training. Though it is not a requirement, we feel it would be very beneficial for Timmy to go home to another dog. Timmy finds strong confidence from being with other dogs. If you’re looking for a loyal companion and are willing to give a shy dog the time he needs to blossom, Timmy may be the perfect match! Come meet Timmy during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment-only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. For more information, click here.



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