Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tobi!

Meet Tobi! This sweet boy came in as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own and we have quickly fallen in love with him during his short time with us! Tobi is nervous around new people, other dogs and new environments and will need a slow and quiet approach to anything new in his life. He will need his usual longer daily walks as he is still a puppy and will need a refresher on all the puppy basics. Come meet Tobi during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). For more information, click here.



Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: