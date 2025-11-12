Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Tuna!

Meet Tuna! Friendly and outgoing, Tuna will usually be front and center flirting with whoever is walking by! Tuna has previously lived in an active home including a small dog, with whom she was friendly. Tuna has also been described as playful, talkative and is very affectionate, she loves to be loved and give love and once she trusts her people she will be in your lap. She is a fan of catnip toys, fuzzy mice, balls and string toys. Tuna has sleek black fur with white markings and is simply adorable – in fact, Tuna is so cute that we could not decide which photo of her to use – she’s quite photogenic! Come meet Tuna during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



