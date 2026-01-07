Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Turnip!

Meet Turnip! This little cutie came in as a stray and since being in our care was not claimed, so Turnip is now ready to find a loving home! He is as sweet as guinea pigs come and once you’re holding him, he settles right down for a cuddle session! Come meet Turnip during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster). Click here for more information.



