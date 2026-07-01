Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Ty!

Meet Ty!! Ty is a handsome young hound with a sweet personality and plenty of love to give! At just 9 months old, he’s still very much a puppy and is looking for a family to help him continue learning and growing. Ty enjoys spending time with people and is ready to find a home where he can be part of the action. If you’re looking for a fun, affectionate companion to join your family, Ty may be the perfect match! Come meet Ty during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster) or call to learn more. The Brewster location can be reached at 617-426-9170 ext 305. ARL is open by appointment-only on Mondays and Tuesdays, and open to the general public Wednesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Note: Ty’s adoption fee has been waived as part of our Jeff’s Fund! Click here for more information.



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