Meet Wihelmina! This sweet girl is ready to find a loving home! Wihelmina is always greeting us with a wagging tail and a full body wiggle and is ready to go wherever we go! She spend her past time zooming around the yard (she is like a speedy rocket!), as well as playing with her canine friends, then snuggling up for a nice long nap. She is the perfect hiking buddy and/or travel companion once she gets comfortable with her new people and her new environment! She will need a refresher on all the puppy basics. Come meet Wihelmina during our open adoption hours at the Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Cape Cod Animal Care & Adoption Center (3981 Main St, Brewster).
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Wihelmina!
