Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Willis!

Willis, a 5 month old Fox Terrier mix, is a cutie who is sure to steal your heart as soon as you meet him! This gentle boy loves his nap time but is always ready to play. He’s on the shy side and will need his new family to provide him with the care and support he’ll need to come out of his shell and build confidence. He is ready to take on his next adventure with his loving home, could that be you?! He will need to be taught all of the puppy basics.





